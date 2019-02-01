George Thorogood and the Destroyers coming to El Paso

Courtesy georgethorogood.com

EL PASO, Texas - George Thorogood isn't entirely "bad to the bone."

The singer and his band are bringing their 'Good to Be Bad Tour' to the Plaza Theatre on Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that George Thorogood and the Destroyers are supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by donating $1 from each ticket sold on the tour to LLS.

They will also continue donating 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of their LLS branded Destroyers shirt to the organization, according to the news release announcing the tour date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1 at 10AM.

Prices range from $39.50 to $65.00 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Plaza Theatre Box Office.