George Lopez adds second show in El Paso

El Paso Live (Photo Courtesy of El Paso Live)

El Paso Live (Photo Courtesy of El Paso Live)

EL PASO, Texas - By popular demand, George Lopez has added a second show in El Paso to "The Wall World Tour", according to El Paso Live.

Lopez will perform at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in addition to his 7 p.m. show that same night.

El Paso Live also announce that fans can also purchase a VIP Meet & Greet Package that includes: one premium reserved seat, a meet & greet with George Lopez, one individual photo with George Lopez, early entry, one draw string bag, one official George Lopez golf towel, one signed tour poster and one commemorative VIP laminate.

Lopez, who was named one of the 25 most influential Hispanics by Time Magazine in 2005, became nationally recognizable when The George Lopez Show debuted in 2002 on ABC.

Tickets for the 10 p.m. show go on sale Thursday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, or at the Plaza Theatre Box Office.

Tickets start at $37.50 plus charges, but they are subject to change.