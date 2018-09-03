El Paso singer earns "American Idol" golden ticket

El Paso singer on American Idol

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso may soon be represented on "American Idol."



Local country singer Tyler Starritt auditioned in Albuquerque and made it through, earning his golden ticket.

“Being a country singer I was trying to show them a little bit more versatility, so I sang them that, and they said they could tell I had an accent and asked if I would go ahead and sing them a country song,” Starritt said.

And he did, winning producers over in the last chance he had.

“I found out that 'American Idol' now has an age limit to where if you’re 28 or older you can’t perform on the show any more, and I’m turning 29 in a few months so I happened to get in there just in time.”

Starritt says he hopes being on "American Idol" will help him spread more genuine country signing, pulled from his life living and working around farms

“I know how to drive a tractor, I know how to weld a fence, I know how to do those things because that was instilled in me from a young age.”

Starritt has high hopes for his progress in this, his last chance to be on "American Idol."

He still has to audition in Denver before making it before the celebrity judges.

“I feel that I’ll make it to the top four at least, at the very least,” he said.

Starritt said his car blew three tires on the drive down from Albuquerque.

He has set up a GoFundMe account asking the public for help in getting to the Denver auditions in two weeks.

If you would like to help him out you can donate here.



