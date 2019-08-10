El Paso rock n' roll drummer returns home to raise money for shooting victims

El Paso native and ‘Escape the Fate’ drummer Robert Ortiz.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso native and ‘Escape the Fate' drummer Robert Ortiz is returning to the Sun City for fundraising efforts.

On Saturday, he plans to raise money for the victims in last week's mass shooting.

Although Ortiz did not directly know the victims, he called the shooting a direct attack on El Paso's culture and community.

"This guy was targeting me, my family," Ortiz said. "El Paso is a family."

Ortiz spent the first 13 years of his life in El Paso, but he said the Borderland will always be home. He is a member of the Tigua tribe.

"It could have been anyone in my family," Ortiz said.

Ortiz will be collecting donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the memorial site on Saturday. All money will go to the El Paso Community Foundation El Paso Victims' Fund.

"I hope to bring some sort of light to the situation," he told ABC-7.