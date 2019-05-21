Cardi B reschedules concert at El Paso County Coliseum
Rapper Cardi B has postponed her concert in El Paso tonight, the El Paso Sports Commission announced Tuesday morning.
The postponement is “due to circumstances beyond her control," the Commission said.
TMZ reports the rapper is "experiencing complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation" surgery.
During a May 5th concert in Memphis, Cardi told the crowd she should have canceled because "moving too much is going to f*** up my lipo," TMZ reports.
The rapper was scheduled to perform at the El Paso County Coliseum in South El Paso.
"The date for the rescheduled concert is currently being worked on and will be announced as soon as it is confirmed," the Commission said.
