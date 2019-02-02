CBD and how Moe-Bile Air dispenses it to the Borderland

Cannabidiol in the Borderland

El Paso, Texas - Canabinoid oil or CBD is an extract from hemp.

Hemp is a type of marijana with the least amount of THC in it that is used in all types of ways from clothing, rope, paper and now medicine.

The product began to be tested in the 1940's but due to it being a product of marijana, acquiring the substance from the governement was difficult.

CBD though has finally been given the greenlight to be used, administered, and sold to the public.

Dr. Armando Gonzalez-Stuart, a medical researcher at UTEP and professor at EPCC stated, "CBD is legal in all 50 states as long as it has less than 0.03% THC."

Some of the uses for CBD are the prevention of seizures in children and adults, inflamtion, pain relief and possibly easing the effects of PTSD.

A Borderland entrepreneaur, Moises Macias, owner of Moe-bile Air and Oxygen bar dispenses CBD through oxygen.

Macias infuses oxygen with a mixture of essential oils and CBD oil that you breath through tubes attached to your nose.

He explained how his system works saying,"What I have is a combination of essential oil and CBD. My machine, the concentrators filter the oxygen and eliminates the nitrates in the air and gives it to you 40% pure."

Moe-bile Air goes to functions, events, festivals and even coorporate parties dispensing the CBD or other oxygen infused product for what ever result you are in need of.

His facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/moebileair/