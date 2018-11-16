Gina Ortiz Jones poses for official photos despite trailing in votes

Photo courtesy of KSAT (ABC) in San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas - The woman who is behind by 1,000 votes in the race for an El Paso Congressional seat participated in freshman orientation.

Gina Ortiz Jones went to Washington, D.C. this week, posing for the Congressional photo, despite the fact that she's 1,000 votes behind. The race for Texas Congressional District 23 has not yet been finalized between her and Republican Rep. Will Hurd, who is in the lead.

Her campaign says she was invited by the Committee on House Administration.

Hurd's campaign responded with a statement reading in part, "Gina Jones attending orientation is an act of desperation that ignores the will of the voters and provides a convenient excuse to take a taxpayer-funded trip back home to Washington. She should immediately reimburse taxpayers for any expenses from this self-serving decision."

Jones' request to a judge to extend the deadline to count provisional ballots was denied.