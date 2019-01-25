Borderland community members offer help to furloughed federal employees

EL PASO, Texas - Friday is day 35 in the partial government shutdown, the longest in history, and nearly 800,000 federal employees are missing their second paycheck since it started.

Federal employees are starting to feel the impact, one employee telling ABC she hadn't been paid since December 31, 33 days ago.

As federal employees are having to dip into savings to make ends meet, El Paso Residents are looking to lend a helping hand.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., a food drive will be taking place at the Trawood Park Parking lot. The drive is to help provide more food for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank. The event continues until Monday. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday's hours are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Operation H.O.P.E. is hosting a food giveaway at the Sheriff's Office starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The giveaway is for any federal employees affected by the shutdown.

Finally, a Border Patrol family will also be hosting a food drive for federal employees Saturday.