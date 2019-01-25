Politics

Borderland community members offer help to furloughed federal employees

By:

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 08:04 AM MST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 08:04 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Friday is day 35 in the partial government shutdown, the longest in history, and nearly 800,000 federal employees are missing their second paycheck since it started.

Federal employees are starting to feel the impact, one employee telling ABC she hadn't been paid since December 31, 33 days ago.

As federal employees are having to dip into savings to make ends meet, El Paso Residents are looking to lend a helping hand.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., a food drive will be taking place at the Trawood Park Parking lot. The drive is to help provide more food for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank. The event continues until Monday. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday's hours are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Operation H.O.P.E. is hosting a food giveaway at the Sheriff's Office starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The giveaway is for any federal employees affected by the shutdown.

Finally, a Border Patrol family will also be hosting a food drive for federal employees Saturday.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?