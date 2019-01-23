YISD: Furloughed federal employees to be given priority when applying for substitute positions

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

In an effort to provide assistance to federal workers impacted by the government shutdown, the Ysleta Independent School District has announced it will prioritize applications for currently furloughed workers to serve as substitute teachers.

"These furloughed workers, some of whom are parents in our district, deserve to have an opportunity to provide for their families during the government shutdown," said Superintendent Xavier De La Torre. "Our students will benefit from their professionalism, experience, and dedication to our country by having them serve as substitute teachers while negotiations between the President and Congressional leaders continue."

Affected federal employees must complete and submit an online employment application at www.yisd.net.

Candidates must meet the following criteria to serve as substitute teachers:

A minimum of 60 credit hours from an accredited college and/or university;

Command of the English language;

Ability to instruct students and manage their behavior;

Strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.

Employment with the Ysleta Independent School District is contingent on passing a criminal background check and availability to work as stated in their contract with their current employer. If selected as a substitute teacher, furloughed workers will be given priority for placement at the schools on an as-needed basis.

Substitute teachers earn $85 per day if they have 60 college credit hours, and $100 per day if they possess a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree.

For more information, contact the Ysleta Independent School District Human Resource Department at 915-434-0407.