YISD expands supper program to feed students on campus after school

YISD expands supper program

EL PASO, Texas - Ysleta ISD students staying on campus after school will now get more chances to eat before they get home.

Ysleta’s supper program, which has been run in a limited capacity, is being expanded to more schools starting tomorrow.

Six high schools and two middle schools will have the supper program running starting tomorrow, but the program itself has been active for some time already.

“We started about two and a half years ago in about three campuses and then expanded to six of the seven high school while also trying to reach some of the other schools,” said Chris Lechuga, YISD spokesperson.

The supper program feeds students after school, giving them a chance to eat while they’re still on campus because of extracurricular activities like sports or fine arts.

The program is structured to feed anyone who needs it between 3:45 and 5 pm, not just students.

“The whole community is welcome. ANybody under the age of 18 the meal is free, adults over the age of 18 it is a discounted rate,” said Lechuga.

Ysleta officials said the meals will be the same type of food typically served during lunch, and will help tide students over through the long hours between school lunch and getting home, keeping students healthy.

“It’s important. This is part of the US Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program. We want to make sure that our community is served and have the opportunity to have a warm meal no matter what their circumstance, no matter what their socioeconomic status is,” Lechuga said.

These are the schools that will be serving supper starting Monday:

Bel Air High School

Del Valle High School

Hanks High School

Parkland High School

Riverside High School

Ysleta High School

Eastwood Middle School

Young Women’s Leadership Academy