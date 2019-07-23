YISD board set to take action after superintendents' fight at Whataburger

YISD on superintendent fight

YSLETA, Texas - The president of the Ysleta Independent School District board said Monday he anticipates the board will act soon following reports that the district's superintendent was involved in a late night fight recently with another superintendent at a Whataburger restaurant.

Board president Cruz Ochoa told ABC-7 that he expects there will be a meeting regarding the matter within a few days. Ochoa added that any action taken would be in accordance with school policy and YISD's code of ethics.

Ysleta ISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre reportedly head-butted Socorro ISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza at a San Antonio Whataburger location in mid-June. Both superintendents were there to attend an educational leadership conference at the time of the incident.

According to a redacted police report obtained by ABC-7, Espinoza punched back at the man who head-butted him. That man, identified as De La Torre by the El Paso Times, appeared to be intoxicated to officers at the scene.

No arrest was made because Espinoza declined to press assault charges.