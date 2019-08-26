New UTEP President Heather Wilson speaks as 2019 fall semester begins

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. New UTEP president Heather Wilson speaks with the media ..

EL PASO, Texas - Heather Wilson, the University of Texas at El Paso's first new president in three decades, addressed members of the media and took questions Monday as the 2019 fall semester gets underway. She told reporters there has been a slight enrollment increase at the university. (Watch her full remarks in the video player below.)

Wilson, who just assumed the UTEP presidency on Aug. 15, is being paid $500,000 a year with no fixed term in the role.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents unanimously approved her hiring earlier this year despite local and state-level uproar about her past positions on LGBTQ issues.

She previously served as the Secretary of the United States Air Force from 2017 through 2019. Prior to that, she was the president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology from 2013 to 2017. Wilson also represented the state of New Mexico in Congress for a decade.

The granddaughter of immigrants, Wilson was the first person in her family to attend college. She graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in the third class to admit women and earned her master's and doctoral degrees in international relations from Oxford University in England as a Rhodes Scholar.