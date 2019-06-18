Texas Tech celebrates $20M in state funding for new El Paso dental school

Texas Tech officials discuss the planned opening of their new dental school.

EL PASO, Texas - Texas Tech officials on Monday celebrated Gov. Greg Abbott's approval of the state's two-year budget, which includes $20 million to establish the Hunt School of Dental Medicine in El Paso.

The school is expected to welcome its first class of students in 2021, making it the first in Texas in over 50 years — and the very first at a health sciences center based on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Along with the school, a low-cost community dental clinic will also open.

"Because you get taken care of by outstanding students and outstanding teachers as well, the full spectrum of our expectation is everyone within the radius here will say that's the place I want to receive my dental care — regardless on if they have dental insurance or not," Dr. Richard Lange, the president of the health sciences center, said at a news conference.

Officials say the new dental school and clinic will be a welcome addition because West Texas is currently suffering from a dental shortage — with El Paso having only one dentist per every 4,800 residents.