Education

Texas Tech celebrates $20M in state funding for new El Paso dental school

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:46 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:46 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Texas Tech officials on Monday celebrated Gov. Greg Abbott's approval of the state's two-year budget, which includes $20 million to establish the Hunt School of Dental Medicine in El Paso.

The school is expected to welcome its first class of students in 2021, making it the first in Texas in over 50 years — and the very first at a health sciences center based on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Along with the school, a low-cost community dental clinic will also open.

"Because you get taken care of by outstanding students and outstanding teachers as well, the full spectrum of our expectation is everyone within the radius here will say that's the place I want to receive my dental care — regardless on if they have dental insurance or not," Dr. Richard Lange, the president of the health sciences center, said at a news conference.

Officials say the new dental school and clinic will be a welcome addition because West Texas is currently suffering from a dental shortage — with El Paso having only one dentist per every 4,800 residents.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9