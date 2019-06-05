Socorro ISD Board of Trustees approves open enrollment policy
EL PASO, Texas -
The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees approved an open enrollment policy Tuesday, that will go into effect next school year.
According to a news release from the district, students living outside of SISD boundaries can now enroll at SISD schools where room is available.
The 2019-2020 school year begins on July 29. For more information on the policy you can go to the district's website.
