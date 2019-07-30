Socorro, Clint ISDs welcome back students for 1st day of school

Back to School

EL PASO, Texas - Two Borderland school districts welcomed back students on Monday.

The Socorro Independent School District and Clint the Independent School District are back in session.

SISD added a new school, Cactus Trails Elementary, in far east El Paso. This is also the first year SISD is offering open enrollment for students who live outside the district.

CISD has added multiple new school safety measures this year. This is also the first year the district is offering orchestra for its students.

Look for ABC-7's complete Back to School Coverage every morning on Good Morning El Paso. You can also share your back to school photos with ABC-7 by going to KVIA.com/share.