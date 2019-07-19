Education

Parents protest school closures in south, south central El Paso

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:32 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:30 AM MDT

Parents protest school closures

EL PASO, Texas - Summer vacation is here and three EPISD schools have closed as the district consolidates student bodies to have more efficient schools, but one group of parents is adamant the closures are bad for their families.

EPISD says these schools merging will save about a million dollars a year, but some parents say it’s putting their children in danger.

Some families from Burleson and Beall elementaries have been protesting the moves to Douglas and Zavala schools. These parents say it’s dangerous for kids to be in a school close to the highway and near metal recycling plants.

“This was an unjust decision done without any real input from the community, without any real information, and without analyzing the conditions that exist in barrio chamizal as well as the sherman community, said Hilda Villegas, of the Familias Unidas del Chamizal.


The district replied in a statement, writing:
"Independent reports continue to indicate that our schools in the Chamizal area are safe learning environments, despite an unfounded belief by a small segment of residents there.”

It’s been the same arguments for months, but the decision has been made.
Burleson and Beall have shut down. Parents have said they’re not opposed to the mergers, just the particular schools.

“How do you make a decision to keep the schools that are in worse conditions, that are not equipped to deal with the transition, and close the schools that are more able to do so,” Villegas said.

“Zavala and Douglass schools are in the midst of campus upgrades that will allow them to welcome the new students starting on Aug. 12. Both campuses are happy to forge combined communities that will create long-lasting centers of high-quality teaching and learning,” EPISD replied,

We have asked parents what their solution would be, and they said they would be happy if Douglas and Zavala closed instead.
EPISD said the closing neighborhoods just aren’t growing.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for