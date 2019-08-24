Education

Outgoing LCPS superintendent alleges hostile work environment, seeks 2-years pay to settle claim

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 05:58 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:03 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Greg Ewing, the outgoing superintendent of the Las Cruces Public Schools, alleged in a resignation letter obtained by ABC-7 that he was subjected to a hostile work environment and is seeking a payment of two years salary in order to drop his potential legal claim against the district.

It is unknown if the district has engaged in any negotiations with Ewing or his lawyer about the allegations, which involve two members of the school board. However, once the resignation letter was submitted, the board voted to place Ewing on administrative leave with pay until his Sept. 9 departure date.

Ewing contends he was the target of gender-based discrimination and retaliation by board members Maria Flores and Terrie Dallman and plans to file a complaint with the New Mexico Human Rights Commission. He also maintains board president Ed Frank was aware of the problem and asked to address it.

In the letter dated Aug. 9, which was authored by Ewing's attorney on his behalf, he offered to settle any employment claims with LCPS in exchange for a payout of two years salary and potential ongoing consulting work with the district for a year.

Friday's release of the letter to ABC-7 came in response to a public records request filed with LCPS. Previously, the district had released a mostly redacted version of the letter that failed to disclose Ewing's allegations.

A spokesperson for Ewing issued a statement on his behalf Friday evening that coincided with the disclosure of the letter's contents. In that statement Ewing reiterated his claims of "severe board misconduct" and said he had "also filed a formal complaint with the New Mexico Secretary of State in accordance with the New Mexico Governmental Conduct Act."

"I am hopeful this legal complaint and my resignation letter will shed light on inappropriate behavior that distracts from the important work already done to make improvements at the district," his statement concluded.

The district didn't directly address Ewing's allegations, saying in a statement that it "does not comment on personnel matters or threatened litigation, and so will not do so regarding the claims raised by Dr. Ewing in his letter of resignation."

However, an LCPS spokeswoman maintained, "the public record shows that the Board has been steadfast in its commitment to equity and nondiscrimination."

Samantha Lewis, the school district's public relations coordinator, said there were five claims of discrimination lodged against the district while Ewing has served as superintendent. In all of those cases, she noted, state officials determined "no probable cause existed to believe that discrimination occurred."

The entire resignation letter obtained by ABC-7 can be read below.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US