New Mexico education secretary Karen Trujillo fired by governor

Fired New Mexico Secretary of Education Karen Trujillo.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico's governor fired Karen Trujillo from her role as the state's public education secretary on Monday evening.

In a statement, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she removed Trujillo because her expectations were not met in a number of areas when it came to implementing sweeping education reforms.

Trujillo told ABC-7 that her firing came out of the blue and took her by surprise. Trujillo's dismissal comes nearly six months after her appointment as Cabinet secretary for public education.

Trujillo left her job as a Dona Ana county commissioner for the state position when she was appointed in January. She was tapped to carry out the governor's agenda for education reforms that included a new system for evaluating teacher performance, along with a major increase in spending on public schools and at-risk students.

Deputy education secretary Kara Bobroff will serve as interim secretary while a nationwide search is being launched to find a successor.

"It is absolutely imperative that we genuinely transform public education in this state. We must identify a vibrant and ambitious new leader for the Public Education Department as quickly as we possibly can," Lujan Grisham said.

A district court ruled last year that the state was failing to provide children an adequate education, especially when it comes to students from poor and minority households.