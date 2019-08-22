Montwood High School teacher faces firing over alleged sexual relationship with student

Andrew Jude Lopez's mugshot.

The Socorro Independent School District board plans to fire Montwood High School teacher Andrew Jude Lopez at its next meeting following his arrest last week for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

The board earlier this week voted to accept a recommendation from the superintendent to begin termination efforts. Unless Lopez files an appeal within 15 days with the Texas Education Agency, the board indicated he'll be fired when it meets next on Sept. 17.

Lopez is currently free on $100,000 bond following his Aug. 14 arrest, according to El Paso County jail records. He's charged with having an improper relationship between and educator and student, which is a second-degree felony that carries a minimum of two years in prison if he's convicted.

Lopez has been a teacher in the Socorro district since July 2016 and remains on administrative leave with pay pending his termination.