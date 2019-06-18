Education

LCPS board members appeal recall effort to state Supreme Court

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 04:48 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 05:50 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Three Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education members targeted for recall filed for an expedited appeal Tuesday with the state Supreme Court, seeking to block a judge's ruling allowing for a recall election.

A statement issued by the school district confirmed the appeal of District Judge James T. Martin's June 11th decision in which he found probable cause to believe the trio likely committed "malfeasance in office," which allows for their removal under the state's Recall Act.

The malfeasance cited by Martin involved allegations by recall supporters that board members Terrie Dallman, Maria Flores and Ray Jaramillo all violated New Mexico's Open Meetings Act and Inspection of Public Records Act.

While Martin said  there were "sufficient facts and evidence" to support claims that both acts were violated, the school district complained the judge was unfair because he did not properly apply the "rules of evidence or proof" during a two-day court hearing on whether to allow the recall.

The three board members and the school district have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

If Martin's ruling is upheld by the state's high court, the county clerk would be required to set a date for the recall election, which then establishes the timetable for signature gathering on recall petitions.

The recall effort is being led by a group made up of 20 former educators and school advocates that calls itself "Enough."

Ironically, that group has also filed an appeal of Martin's ruling, claiming it doesn't go far enough.

In addition to alleged violations of open meetings and public records laws, "we believe that (Judge Martin) should have also considered the other grounds that were presented as recallable events," said CaroLyn Banks, a lawyer representing the recall advocates.

The other grounds contended by Banks include board members allegedly violating their legally-required duties and responsibilities, as well as some of the school district's own policies.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America