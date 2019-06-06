Las Cruces police cadets undergo active-shooter training at local schools
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police academy cadets are undergoing two days of active-shooter training at local high schools while classes are not in session, officials said.
The training for the 19 cadets was taking place Thursday at Onate High School and on Friday at Mayfield High School.
The training sessions were closed to the public.
The cadets participating in the training are expected to graduate from the police academy at the end of June. Most of the cadets will become LCPD officers, although two are slated to work for the New Mexico State University Police Department.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Entertainment iStock / jabiru
News David Livingston/Getty Images
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images