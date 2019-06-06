Las Cruces police cadets undergo active-shooter training at local schools

File image shows police engaged in a training exercise inside a school.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police academy cadets are undergoing two days of active-shooter training at local high schools while classes are not in session, officials said.

The training for the 19 cadets was taking place Thursday at Onate High School and on Friday at Mayfield High School.

The training sessions were closed to the public.

The cadets participating in the training are expected to graduate from the police academy at the end of June. Most of the cadets will become LCPD officers, although two are slated to work for the New Mexico State University Police Department.