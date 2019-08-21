Karen Trujillo named interim Las Cruces school superintendent after ouster from state education post

Karen Trujillo

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Karen Trujillo, who was abruptly fired as New Mexico's Public Education Secretary last month, has now been named the interim superintendent of the Las Cruces Public Schools.

The LCPS board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to name Trujillo to the district's top job.

She replaces Greg Ewing, who stepped down as superintendent last week. The reason for his departure remains unclear as school officials have released only a redacted version of Ewing's resignation letter.

Trujillo had said she was "shocked" after being dismissed in late July by the governor as state education secretary after reportedly failing to meet expectations just six months into the role.

Trujillo left her job as a Dona Ana County Commissioner for the state position when she was appointed in January. She's also a former dean and research director at New Mexico State University.