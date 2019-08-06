Horizon High vigil mourns loss of youngest shooting victim killed
HORIZON CITY, Texas - The youngest fatality stemming from the El Paso mass shooting tragedy was just 15-years old and starting his sophomore year at Horizon High School.
The Horizon community came out in droves Monday night to honor a fallen classmate, friend and student at the high school's football stadium.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken over the loss of one of our own Horizon students, Javier Amir Rodriguez, a victim of the horrific tragedy that occurred in El Paso on August 3, 2019. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his parents and family," said Laura Cade, a spokesperson for the Clint Independent School District.
