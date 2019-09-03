Ex-Montwood High band treasurer sought for $50k in missing band money; police fear she's fled area

40-year-old Stacey Telles is seen in this photo released by police.

EL PASO, Texas - An arrest warrant has been issued for the former Montwood High School band treasurer on embezzlement charges and authorities indicated Tuesday that she may have fled the El Paso area.

Stacey Telles, 40, is accused of stealing $50,000 in band funds over a six-month period, according to police.

Detectives said Telles' home in 11700 block of Royal Banner is empty, and she failed to turn herself into police Tuesday morning despite a promise to do so that was made by her attorney.

As a result, El Paso police asked anyone knowing of Telles's location to contact the Pebble Hills Criminal Investigation Division at (915) 212-4759 or call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.