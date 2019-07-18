El Paso's Coronado High School getting $69 million makeover

Coronado High renovation

EL PASO, Texas - One of the Borderland's oldest institutions is getting a million-dollar makeover.

Coronado High School has broken ground on renovations funded by the El Paso Independent School District's Bond Program, which gave the EPISD $69 million in bond funds to modernize the district's schools.

What used to be used Building "B" at Coronado on Champions Place is now building rubble. The school's main entrance, Building "A" next door, will soon follow.

But by the time renovations are all finished, students can expect new classroom buildings, as well as a renovated field house, and sand volleyball courts.

The EPISD is shooting for completion in 2023, but until then the district is preaching patience in the community.

"From design to actual construction, we're going, we're talking to neighbors we're letting them know what's happening," said EPISD spokesman Gustavo Reveles. "We're letting them know how am I impacted, education and how am i impacted day-to-day commute because we do have major construction going on there."

Classes that would have taken place in Building "B" will now take place in portable classrooms on the school's campus, so learning will be impacted by the renovations.

The 2019-20 academic year at Coronado begins on August 12th.