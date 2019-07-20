El Paso-area school superintendents in late night fight at Whataburger

Superintendent scuffle

EL PASO, Texas - A fight between two El Paso-area school district superintendents took place during an educational leadership conference last month in San Antonio, according to a published report on Friday.

The El Paso Times says that Yleta ISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre head-butted Socorro ISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza at a Whataburger restaurant during a late night encounter in mid-June.

According to a redacted police report obtained by ABC-7, Espinoza punched back at the man who head-butted him. That man, identified as De La Torre by the Times, appeared to be intoxicated to officers at the scene.

No arrest was made and an SISD spokesperson said Espinoza declined to press assault charges. Meanwhile, a YISD trustee told ABC-7 that the district is looking into the allegations.