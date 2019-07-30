Education

Clint schools boast new back-to-school safety measures

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 01:09 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 01:09 PM MDT

School safety measures

CLINT, Texas - Parents and students heading back to school in the Clint Independent School District will notice some changes in security — some big, some small.

The first one is apparent at the front door, where an ID must be shown to gain access to campus. Superintendent Juan Martinez calls the area a "safety vestibule," and says once parents prove who they are, they will be allowed in.

"We want our staff to get to know the parents...they will know the parents, but if we do not know who people are, they're not allowed in the building at all," says Martinez. 

Employees will use their ID to get in the building, and no one can walk in without proper authorization.

Once visitors are allowed in, everything they do will be caught on new, digital cameras throughout the school. Each campus has at least 40 cameras, and high schools have up to 100. Cameras are monitored by security personnel at district headquarters.

Clint ISD Patrol Commander Ryan Urrutia says the cameras provide video evidence.

"Whether it's assault, or damage to district property...anything we need evidence for, this will provide it," says Urrutia.  "Anything they can implement that helps us keep kids safe is great," he says.

The bus ride to and from school has undergone some changes, too. Clint ISD boasts a new fleet of buses, 90 percent of which have seat belts and air conditioning.

Each campus now has its own, dedicated armed officer. For the past 6 years, schools have had to share these officers. The increased presence provides an extra layer of safety, and community involvement. It's something Officer Urrutia says is vital. 

"It's also the education element as well.  We teach kids responsibility, and things like stranger danger and different programs in the school," Urrutia adds.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Politics
Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

US & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sports
Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22