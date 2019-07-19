Clint Independent School District approves teacher, staff pay hikes
CLINT, Texas - The Clint Independent School District board approved a compensation plan Thursday evening that it said provides a pay increase for all employees.
The starting salary for an entry-level teacher will be $52,526 for the next school year. Existing teachers in the district will get pay hikes of 4% to 6% based on experience.
Substitute teacher pay will also go up by $10 per day to $110.
All other school district staff will receive pay increases of approximately 6%
