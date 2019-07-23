Canutillo schools expanding its pre-kindergarten program

CANUTILLO, Texas - Using the slogan "Kinder ready, college ready," the Canutillo Independent School District on Tuesday announced the expansion of its pre-kindergarten program.

Canutillo ISD is now offering a new, full-day pre-k program free of charge at all of its elementary schools for qualified El Paso-area families for the 2019-2020 school year.

The expanded pre-k program comes as a result of increased funding approved by the Texas Legislature and signed into law in June by Gov. Greg Abbott.

"It's a great opportunity to get kids off on the right foot," said Canutillo Superintendent Pedro Galaviz, who added that the expanded program underscores "the importance of a strong foundation for students."

Parents can now begin registering for full-day pre-k online at this url: http://www.canutillo-isd.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=52997&pageId=49504206

The district outlined the following requirements to be eligible for the program...

• Children must be four years old by September 1;

• Does not speak or understand English;

• Eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program;

• Homeless;

• Has a parent that is active duty military or active duty reserve;

• Is or ever has been in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services following an adversary hearing;

• Has a parent that was an active duty member of the armed forces, state military forces or reserve component who was injured or killed while serving on active duty.