Education

BREAKING: UT Board of Regents approves $500,000 annual salary for Heather Wilson as UTEP President

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:29 AM MDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:33 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a contract that includes a $500,000 annual salary for new UTEP President Heather Wilson.

The contract states Wilson will be eligible for a merit-based salary increase if she's able to meet specific performance goals. The contract does not state what those goals are.

Wilson's contract states she will be required to live in the Hoover House near UTEP's campus during her time as President.

Wilson will replace Dr. Diana Natalicio, who was UTEP's President for more than three decades.

Natalicio spoke at her last graduation ceremony this past weekend.

Wilson's nomination as president was met with controversy. Many have questioned her voting record on LGBTQ issues. An online petition asking the board to find a new candidate received thousands of signatures.

Wilson was officially voted in as President by the board of regents on April 2.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries