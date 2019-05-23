BREAKING: UT Board of Regents approves $500,000 annual salary for Heather Wilson as UTEP President

Heather Wilson

EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a contract that includes a $500,000 annual salary for new UTEP President Heather Wilson.

The contract states Wilson will be eligible for a merit-based salary increase if she's able to meet specific performance goals. The contract does not state what those goals are.

Wilson's contract states she will be required to live in the Hoover House near UTEP's campus during her time as President.

Wilson will replace Dr. Diana Natalicio, who was UTEP's President for more than three decades.

Natalicio spoke at her last graduation ceremony this past weekend.

Wilson's nomination as president was met with controversy. Many have questioned her voting record on LGBTQ issues. An online petition asking the board to find a new candidate received thousands of signatures.

Wilson was officially voted in as President by the board of regents on April 2.