WATCH LIVE: Woman with gun barricaded inside El Paso Health & Human Services office; SWAT standoff

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Police close off the road near the building with a gunman inside.

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso police SWAT team surrounded a building containing a state Health and Human Services Center after a woman with a gun entered the facility and barricaded herself in an office, police said.

There were no reports of any shots fired at the building located at 5150 El Paso Drive; police said they safely evacuated it. (Watch a live stream from the scene in the video player below.)

The Texas HHS facility is a service center for social service benefits such as welfare, Medicaid and food stamps.

A police spokesman said a woman with a handgun entered the building about 10:30 a.m., confronted a security guard and made threats to employees before barricading herself in an office.

"There were demands made to the employees, but there are no injuries, no one was hurt. And at this point, she is isolated by herself," Sgt. Kiki Carrillo said.

Crisis management commanders and police negotiators were also at scene in an attempt to bring the standoff to an end.

Police originally thought it was a man with a gun inside the building, but later learned from witnesses that it was a woman who is armed.

The City of El Paso's Department of Public Health, which has its offices located nearby at 5115 El Paso Drive, said it would be closed until further notice due to the SWAT situation.