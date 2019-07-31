Woman who allegedly urinated on potatoes in Walmart turns herself into police

Woman suspected of urinating on Walmart potatoes is seen in this image from a security camera.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania - Police said a woman being sought for urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday.



West Mifflin police, who initially posted surveillance photos on their social media accounts, announced the suspect's surrender on their Facebook page.

Walmart said it is working with police to prosecute the woman.

In a statement, Walmart said a store employee saw what the woman was doing and "it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area."



Meanwhile in Texas, sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a teen urinating on a shelf at a Walmart store.



The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from freezers at Walmarts in Texas and Louisiana.