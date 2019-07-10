Woman charged in murder of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy set to appear in court

20-year-old Arlene Piña.

20-year-old Arlene Piña.

EL PASO, Texas - The second person who was arrested in the death of El Paso County Sheriff Deputy, Peter Herrera, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

20-year-old Arlene Piña was set to have an arraignment hearing at 1:30 p.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse.

According to investigators, Piña was the passenger in a car when 27-year-old Facundo Chavez shot Deputy Herrera after he was pulled over in San Elizario in March.

Piña and Chavez were arrested the same morning however, Piña was released because officials said there was not enough evidence. After investigators were able to review the footage from the patrol vehicle and body camera, they said they were able to gather enough evidence to arrest her again.

Piña is facing charges of capital murder of a police officer and will most likely be asked to enter her plea to the court this afternoon.