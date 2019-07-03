Crime

Las Cruces police offer new details on last month's shootout that killed man, wounded 3 officers

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 11:54 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 02:19 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police Chief Patrick Gallagher offered new details Wednesday on a shootout last month near the Home Depot in which a man was killed and three law enforcement officers were injured.

Chief Gallagher delivered what at times was a very emotional statement, showed police video of the shooting and answered questions at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex. (Watch the entire news conference in the video player below)

Gallagher said events unfolded in the early morning hours of June 17 with what he called the "attempted assassination" of one of his officers. He said a local business owner reported a suspicious person, and the responding officer shined his vehicle spotlight onto the man — who fired at the officer through his windshield before fleeing on foot.

At least one bullet struck the officer's upper chest, near his neck, but he survived the attack.

State, local and federal agencies responded to the reports that the officer had been shot and injured, and helped in the search for the gunman, who was later identified as 35-year-old Francisco "Paco" Tarin.

Gallagher said Border Patrol agents using infra-red cameras located Tarin. Law enforcement officials, including the Border Patrol agents, fired at Tarin and fatally struck him after he shot at authorities. It remained unknown exactly which officer from what agency fired the deadly shot, the chief said.

In all, two Las Cruces police officers and a Dona Ana County sheriff's deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries during exchanges of gunfire with Tarin.

Gallagher said Tarin had repeated run-ins with police, detailing a 17-year criminal history that included a 9-year prison sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also showed police photographs of Tarin's gun used in the shootout, which was recovered from the scene.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

Entertainment
Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time
John McKeon via Wikimedia Commons

Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health