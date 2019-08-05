All bodies now removed from El Paso Walmart where gunman killed 20

Copyright 2019 CNN Police at the mass shooting scene in El Paso on Saturday. ( KVIA photo )

Copyright 2019 CNN Police at the mass shooting scene in El Paso on Saturday. ( KVIA photo )

EL PASO, Texas - Here's the El Paso police Sunday afternoon law enforcement briefing, where police said all bodies have been removed from Walmart where gunman killed 20 people in the store and parking lot; watch it in the video player below.

Here's the El Paso police Sunday morning law enforcement briefing where it was announced that prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the alleged shooter; watch it in the video player below.