Wanted child sex offender captured in El Paso

Francisco Cisneros.

EL PASO - A child sex offender wanted by authorities on a parole violation has been captured by El Paso police.

Francisco Cisneros was taken into custody earlier this week in the 10900 block of Montwood Drive and is currently being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Last month, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a public plea for help in finding Cisneros after he walked away from a halfway house at 1700 Horizon Blvd.

Authorities say Cisneros sexually assaulted a teenage girl and was also on parole for illegal gun possession.