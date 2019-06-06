Wanted child sex offender captured in El Paso
EL PASO - A child sex offender wanted by authorities on a parole violation has been captured by El Paso police.
Francisco Cisneros was taken into custody earlier this week in the 10900 block of Montwood Drive and is currently being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility.
Last month, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a public plea for help in finding Cisneros after he walked away from a halfway house at 1700 Horizon Blvd.
Authorities say Cisneros sexually assaulted a teenage girl and was also on parole for illegal gun possession.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Entertainment iStock / jabiru
News David Livingston/Getty Images
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images