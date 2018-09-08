UPDATE: Stabbing in South Central El Paso now a homicide investigation

EL PASO, Texas - Police are now investigating the stabbing as a homicide.

A police spokesperson will be on the scene within the hour.

Police have confirmed one man was stabbed in South Central El Paso late Saturday morning.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Glenwood Street near Alameda Avenue just before noon.

ABC-7 crews on the scene saw red tape around the house and at least five police units on the scene. They also saw a helicopter on scene.

One neighbor told ABC-7 crews they heard loud shouting coming from the house, possibly tow men and two women, followed by violent screams. But the screams stopped suddenly. Police arrived shortly after. Several neighbors said fights at the house were constant.

"The last time it happened, my parents were talking about moving to another neighborhood, but it happens a lot," one neighbor said. "Police come here a lot, so we're kind of used to it already."

Neighbors also say this was the same house a man brandishing a box cutter was shot by a police officer two years ago. Police have not confirmed this information.