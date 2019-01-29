Crime

UPDATE: Police identify man killed in shooting on Mt. Whitney

By:

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 04:57 PM MST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 12:06 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Police Tuesday identified the man killed over the weekend in Northeast El Paso as 20-year-old Terrance Lamont Kinard.

Police spokesman Darrel Petry and Sgt. Enrique Carrillo both told ABC-7 that no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Mt. Whitney Drive.

ABC-7 had reported on Monday information from a source at a scene at Oregon Street and University Avenue that the arrest of two men was connected to that deadly shooting, and that it was a coordinated effort between the EPPD and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Police said Lamont Kinard was shot and killed at about 11:42 p.m. on January 26, 2019. Officers investigating a shooting in Northeast El Paso located the victim's body at 8812 Mt. Whitney.

Police said Lamont Kinard, who died of a gunshot wound, was attending a party when he was shot by unknown assailants.
 

