Crime

2 El Pasoans arrested by Border Patrol after driving stolen vehicle with marijuana inside

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 08:49 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 01:27 PM MDT

YUMA, Arizona - Two El Pasoans were arrested after U.S. Border Patrol agents said they caught the pair in a stolen vehicle with marijuana inside it.

According to the Border Patrol, Wellington Station agents in Yuma inspected a 2008 black Nissan Altima after records showed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Tucson. 

Agents said their search on Tuesday discovered an undisclosed amount marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. 

The driver and the passenger inside were both from El Paso, but their names were not released.

Border Patrol agents seized the stolen vehicle and the drugs.

