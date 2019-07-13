Tip leads to capture of one of El Paso's 'Most Wanted' fugitives
EL PASO, Texas - A tip has led to the arrest of a woman considered by authorities to be one of El Paso's 'Most Wanted' fugitives.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a tip on the location of Monica Flores led to her capture this week in the 900 block of Horizon Boulevard in east El Paso County.
A reward was offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to her arrest.
Flores is being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on an outstanding warrant for assault and drug charges. Authorities say she also has a prior assault conviction.
