Crime

Time magazine cover says 'ENOUGH' in wake of El Paso shootings

By:
  • ABC News & CNN

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 08:32 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:33 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The word "ENOUGH" cuts through margin-to-margin scribbling of city names on Time magazine's latest cover, which hit newsstands on Friday -- just one day shy of a week since the El Paso mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

El Paso is among 253 U.S. cities listed on the cover. All of the cities have one thing in common, each experienced a mass shooting this year.

The cover also comes after last weekend's violence in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine dead just hours after the El Paso massacre, and has ramped up public calls yet again to do something about gun violence and domestic terrorism.

"TIME's new cover: 'We are being eaten from within.' Why America is losing the battle against white nationalist terrorism," the magazine wrote in a tweet announcing the cover.

Artist John Mavroudis drew the cover, calling it a "frightening portrait of a country drowning in gun violence."

He said he first went about designing the cover in a methodical way. But eventually, the volume of incidents started to sink in.

"If you start looking a little closer at the details, you realize that every single one of these names represents actual incidents," Mavroudis said. "And actual incidents represent real people, and every single gun death doesn't affect just that person. It affects their family and friends."

TIME's cover is reminiscent of the magazine's cover published April 2, 2018, depicting the survivors of the Parkland mass shooting, with similar font emblazoned across, also reading "ENOUGH."

"We all have our measures of how obscenely normalized domestic terror has become," TIME's editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, wrote in a column about the latest cover. "In my own less than two years in this job, we've run seven of them [covers], from the 2017 massacre at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 58 people to this spring's murder of 50 worshippers at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand."

There have been at least 17 deadly mass shootings in the United States so far in 2019, by ABC's count, while hundreds of other mass shootings have been recorded that totaled four or more victims, with injuries, according to the National Gun Violence Archive.

El Paso and Dayton's harrowing events bumped up the average of one mass shooting every 12.7 days this year.

"We do have a choice as a society. Not a perfect choice. Or a guaranteed solution," Felsenthal added in his editorial, speaking to Time's cover. "But doing nothing in the face of repeated mass murder in our society is indefensible."

