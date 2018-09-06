Teen wanted on child endangerment charges taken into custody

EL PASO, Texas - A young woman who was wanted on charges related to child abandonment was taken into custody Wednesday.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested Ashley Westrick, 18, at a business on the 7700 block of North Loop Drive in east El Paso county. Officials said they were at the business to conduct an investigation, but did not elaborate.

Westrick was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for charges related to abandoning or endangering a child, imminent danger and bodily injury. Westrick also had three outstanding traffic warrants totaling $60,000 in bonds.

Sheriff's officials did not explain the allegations that led to the charges involving a child, or how long she was wanted by authorities.