Teen in viral video arrested after showing up late to court

Julian Saucedo jailed after showing up late to court

EL PASO, Texas - The teenager taken into custody in a viral social media video showing an El Paso Police officer pointing a gun at a group of children was arrested after arriving late to court Wednesday.

Julian Saucedo, 17, was charged with interfering with public duties after he was taken into custody by the officer seen in the video.

Wednesday's court appearance was scheduled after a judge gave the prosecution and the defense extra time to decide if the case was going to trial or if the charges would be dropped.

When the bailiff called for Saucedo Wednesday morning, he wasn't present and the judge issued a warrant for Saucedo's arrest. Moment's later, Saucedo walked into the lobby and peeked into one of the courtrooms. A woman then came out and called his name and asked why he was just arriving.

ABC-7 followed Saucedo down a hallway where a bailiff spoke to him briefly before pulling him into an office. Online jail records show Saucedo has been booked into the County Jail shortly after 9 a.m. The Judge told ABC-7 Saucedo violated his bond terms by not showing up on time.

Saucedo is scheduled for another court appearance next week.

On July 5, 2018, EPPD officer Jose Rios was called to an apartment complex at 6719 Sambrano after a caller reported four juveniles were inside a vacant apartment unit. When officer Rios detained a group of suspect juveniles near the scene, a larger group children approached the officer, hurled insults and refused to obey the officer's orders.

During the incident, police took Julian and his 16-year-old brother, Jacob Saucedo, into custody. As the group of belligerent teens began to walk near or behind officer Rios, the officer momentarily pulled out his service weapon and pointed it at the children. The officer then immediately holstered his weapon.

No charges were filed against Jacob Saucedo. Officer Rios was placed on administrative duty while the department investigated the incident. Rios was later cleared of wrongdoing.