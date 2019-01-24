Crime

SWAT team blocks off East El Paso neighborhood; man barricaded inside house

EPPD: Man shot at woman during a fight

By:

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 07:22 AM MST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 09:41 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Updated at 9:00 a.m.

The SWAT team and police are blocking off an East El Paso neighborhood because authorities say a man is barricaded inside a home.

Police on the scene told ABC-7 that officers were called to the 3000 block of Bert Yancey Drive at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday to investigate a family violence call.

Investigators said a man shot at a woman in the house, but she managed to escape unharmed.

SWAT officers and the EPPD's crisis management team are trying to talk the man into leaving the house safely.

This SWAT standoff is happening close to Indian Ridge Middle and Glen Cove Elementary schools. 

ABC-7 spoke with the YISD's spokeswoman Patricia Ayala, who said school will go on as scheduled.

Due to the investigation, Pebble Hills Boulevard is closed to traffic going west. Vehicles going east are forced to turn right on Red Sails Drive.


