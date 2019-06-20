Police Man stabbed himself during...

EL PASO, Texas - A SWAT standoff came to an end in Northeast El Paso after a man stabbed himself, according to police.

A SWAT team was called out early Thursday morning to the Don Quixote Mobile Home Park after police said they received reports of a man holding a knife in front of his mother's trailer home.

Police said the man barricaded himself in the home and at some point started to stab himself. That's when the SWAT team entered the home.

The 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and police said no one else was hurt.

Police did not identify the man but did say he had an outstanding warrant, and that he would be booked into the El Paso County jail.

Officials have not indicated the charge contained in the outstanding warrant.