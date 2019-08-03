SWAT situation in Horizon city, person barricaded inside home

Officials say one person is barricaded inside a home on the 14100 block of Desert Stone in Horizon.

Horizon Police Chief Mike McConnell told ABC-7 they got a call from the Horizon Hospital around 6:30 a.m. about a woman with two possible gunshot wounds.

Officials believe the location of the gunshots were at the 14100 block of Desert Stone.

The area is blocked off and officials have attempted to make contact with the suspect inside with no success.

The El Paso Sheriff's swat and crisis management team are en route.

It is unclear how many people are inside the home.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on-air and online.