SWAT mobilizes in El Paso neighborhood where murder occurred
EL PASO - Police mobilized SWAT officers Tuesday in a far East El Paso neighborhood where a murder occurred a day earlier.
A SWAT team surrounded a home near the 11800 block of Scott Simpson Drive, but police did not immediately provide further details of their activity.
A 35-year old man was shot and killed Monday evening in a residence in that same neighborhood. Authorities labeled the case a murder.and described the location as a "major crime scene."
No arrests in the shooting death had yet occurred as of Tuesday morning.
