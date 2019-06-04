SWAT mobilizes in El Paso neighborhood where murder occurred

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Police at the scene of a shooting Monday evening in an East El Paso neighborhood.

EL PASO - Police mobilized SWAT officers Tuesday in a far East El Paso neighborhood where a murder occurred a day earlier.

A SWAT team surrounded a home near the 11800 block of Scott Simpson Drive, but police did not immediately provide further details of their activity.

A 35-year old man was shot and killed Monday evening in a residence in that same neighborhood. Authorities labeled the case a murder.and described the location as a "major crime scene."

No arrests in the shooting death had yet occurred as of Tuesday morning.