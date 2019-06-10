Suspect in far east El Paso murder captured, held on $1M bond

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 21-year old Isaac Rocha

EL PASO - A 21-year old El Paso County man is being held on $1 million bond — charged in a week old slaying that occurred in far east El Paso, authorities said Monday.

U.S. Marshals and El Paso police captured Isaac Rocha late last week in the 6400 block of Mohawk and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.

Rocha is accused of shooting and killing 35-year old Miguel Alvarado in a home at 11822 Scott Simpson Drive on June 3.\

Authorities have not yet released an alleged motive for the slaying.