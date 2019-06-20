Student stabbed in apparent fight near an El Paso middle school
EL PASO, Texas - A student was stabbed during an apparent fight near an El Paso middle school on Thursday afternoon.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on a condition.
The stabbing happened shortly after summer session classes at Canyon Middle School had released for the day.
The school is located at 8930 Eclipse Street.
This is a developing story, check back for further details.
