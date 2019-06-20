Student stabbed in apparent fight near an El Paso middle school

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. El Paso police on the scene of an apparent stabbing near Canyon Hills Middle School.

EL PASO, Texas - A student was stabbed during an apparent fight near an El Paso middle school on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on a condition.

The stabbing happened shortly after summer session classes at Canyon Middle School had released for the day.

The school is located at 8930 Eclipse Street.

This is a developing story, check back for further details.