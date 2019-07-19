Still no arrests one week later in slaying of 18-year old El Paso woman
Police officially confirm victim's identity
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police on Friday officially confirmed the identity of an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the head and killed last weekend, but there was still no word of any arrests in the slaying.
ABC-7 had previously identified Santana Jasmine Marie Castro as the shooting victim based on a makeshift memorial in front of the central El Paso house where the deadly shooting occurred.
School records showed Castro had attended Austin High School until 2017.
Police said she was found shot in the head last Saturday by family members at the home in the 2500 block of Piedras, which residents described as an otherwise quiet neighborhood.
In addition to no arrests as yet, police have also not revealed any possible motive for the homicide.
